Tim and co-owner Sherri…. set up a Community Pantry behind their store Heartstrings, which staff donate to and check on everyday. (Deb Meissner photo)

Business couple creates community pantry

The pantry is located behind Heartstrings and contains non-perishable items people may need

Never ones to sit by idle when they can help in the community, Tim and Sherri Matthews, owners of Heartstrings Home Decor and Gifts, have created a community pantry, located at the back of their building on Third Avenue.

In the pantry, you will find a variety of non-perishable items, from soups and pasta, to baby food, juice boxes, vegetables, and sanitary supplies.

The idea came about after Sherri saw a program on a pantry that was working in Vancouver, and from there it happened very fast.

An old cabinet they had in the back of the store, some paint, and a few supplies from the grocery store and it was up and going. Introduced to the community on May 1.

“The concept is simple, give what you can, take what you need,” the pantry reads on the doors.

“It’s a simple way we can support our community,” the Matthews said.

The whole Heartstrings store staff shows support by bringing donations, and checking on supplies every day.

“It is attached to my office, and I hear people in and out of it all day long,” said Tim.

“The support of the community and other businesses has been amazing and so positive, it really gives you a good feeling to help,” Sherri added.

“You hope the need isn’t there in the first place, but in reality, you know it is.”

Tim said they’re looking for anything that won’t spoil, nothing fresh, but anything a person may need, from food to toiletries.

“People have been bringing everything from cereal to shampoo, anything someone might need, that won’t spoil. People have also been dropping off items like cutlery from take-out food that is wrapped up and they haven’t used.

“We hope people take care of it and use it if it’s needed, then give back when they can.”

