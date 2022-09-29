Piles of debris will be burned through October in the Bulkley Valley. (Lindsay Chung photo)

Burning debris piles will take place through October in the Bulkley Valley

Smoke may be visible from Smithers, Telkwa and surrounding areas

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be conducting pile burning in five locations in the Bulkley Fire Zone over the coming month.

Smoke from this burn may be visible from the Village of Telkwa, the Town of Smithers and the surrounding areas, including Highway 16.

The projects are scheduled to go on as late as October 28.

Area projects include:

Driftwood Road area: BCWS will be supporting the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure with firefighting personnel to burn four piles of wood debris.

The piles are located at the Driftwood gravel pit, near to the Driftwood Provincial Park.

Call Lake Provincial Park: BCWS will burn two hand-built piles of wood debris as part of a multi-year FireSmart project in the area.

Chapman Road: BCWS will burn multiple hand-built piles as part of an ongoing fuels management project.

Old Babine Lake Road: BCWS will burn several hand-built piles near Ganokwa Creek created from weather station clearing.

Twin Falls Recreation Site: BCWS will be supporting Recreation Sites and Trails BC with firefighting personnel to burn several hand-built piles from clearing at the Twin Falls Recreation Site.

For more information visit bcwildfire.ca.

 

Piles of flaming debris are closely monitored at a permitted slash burn. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News photo)

