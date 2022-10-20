Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society Coffeehouse calendar set

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society (BVFMS) has confirmed the acts for their upcoming 2022/23 coffeehouse season.

Coffeehouses will be held at The Old Church in Smithers on the third Friday of each month. Open mic happens at every coffeehouse.

The first coffeehouse is Oct. 21, with featured artists “Don’t Call Me Debbie,” (Brenda and Janet) and Esteban Figueroa (flamenco guitarist).

November 18: In celebration of National Child Day, BVFMS is having a “KIDS Coffeehouse” with Pop Up Puppet Co. and Mrs. Pancake Eyes.

December 16: Flutation (flute group)

Holiday Sing Along

January 20: Backroad Home

With Mint Julep

February 17:

Marian and Laura

Sean & Heather

March 17th:

Sim

Michelle

April 21st:

The Chesterfields alive & well

Theresa Michelle Moore

May 19th

Harp Muse

Emma and Ryan

Tickets are at Mountain Eagle books or at the door. BVFMS member tickets are $8, non-members $10, and family tickets are $20.

Memberships to BVFMS can also be purchased at Mountain Eagle books, or at the coffeehouse for $10.