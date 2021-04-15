Bulkley Valley Community Foundation is taking applications for 2021 Learning Awards

The foundation has $40,000 to award in three categories

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation (BVCF) is now accepting applications for its 2021 Learning Awards.

The non-profit organization is offering more than $40,000.00 in assistance with tuition fees and other educational expenses for students planning post-secondary studies. Recipients in all categories are chosen based on achievements, volunteer work and community and leadership activities.

There are three types of awards:

Grade 12 Learning Awards are open to all students completing secondary school this school year and planning post-secondary studies.

Wetzin’kwa Grade 12 Learning Awards are also for students completing secondary school this school year and planning post-secondary studies. There are three of these, one each for a student from Telkwa, a student from Smithers and a Witsuwit’en student.

Fritz Pfeiffer Adult Learning Awards are for students who have been out of high school for at least one year and are planning or continuing post-secondary education at any level at colleges and universities in B.C. and are 19 years of age or over.

They are named for the former Telkwa businessman whose estate donated funds for the awards. He wanted to support adult students who work very hard, show a desire to learn and exhibit initiative.

For more information on the criteria and to apply contact info@bvcf.ca or call 250-847-4356.

The submission deadline is May 15, 2021.

