Better at Home program helping seniors

A program to help seniors remain in their own homes longer is up and running in Smithers and Telkwa.

Better at Home offers seniors with simple, non-medical day-to-day tasks, so they can remain independent and still connected to the community.

The project for the Bulkley Valley began last year in Houston and expanded this year to include Telkwa and Smithers and is being administered by Houston’s Link to Learning organization.

“The Better at Home program will be a critical resource during a period that makes life for older adults even more challenging in our rural communities,” stated Cathryn Olmstead, executive director of Smithers Community Services Association.

The services offered range from light yard work to housekeeping with some services being provided free by volunteers and others for a fee on a sliding scale based on annual income.

This program is offered province-wide by Healthy Aging by United Way (HAUW), with funding from the B.C. government.

All services will conform to current provincial COVID recommendations. Current pandemic circumstances may affect some of the services offered or the way they are delivered.

Seniors living in Smithers and Telkwa can now contact Smithers Community Services Association for more information and to apply for services, contact BetterAtHome@scsa.ca or by telephone at 250-847-9515 extension 2008.



