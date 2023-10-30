“Bats and Beats” trivia night coming to Smither’s Brewing Co.

Head to Smithers Brewing Co. on Oct. 30 to celebrate international bat week

Smithers Brewing Company is hosting an evening of bat-themed trivia Oct. 30, in celebration of international bat week.

The trivia will start at 7 p.m. and teams will be organized into groups of 2-6 people. There will be prizes for the winning team, including bonuses for bat-themed costumes.

Fifty per cent of bat species in B.C. are considered “species-at-risk,” according to Community Bat Programs of BC. One of the biggest threats to bats is urban expansion, which reduces the quality of their habitat.

Halloween is a great opportunity to talk about the role of bats, by “debunking” myths around bats as “pests,” says Community Bat Programs of BC program coordinator Carlie Quinn. Bats play an “important role” in regulating the ecosystem by eating insects.

“The stigma is really just Hollywood,” explained Quinn. “Bats don’t alter their environment, they don’t burrow, they don’t ruin anything. They just hang, cuddle and fly.”

BC Community Bat Programs conducts an annual bat count, answers bat calls and facilitates programs that encourage cohabitation. Quinn explained that many Smithers residents have bat colonies on their properties because bat excrement (guano) produces high-quality fertilizer.

“There’s countries that ship guano as an export because it’s worth its weight in gold,” explained Quinn. “Bat-friendly communities are really what we are all about,”

The event will be hosted by the Smithers Brewing Co., in partnership with BC Community Bat Programs and Smithers Community Radio 93.9.