Banned Book Trivia Night during Freedom to Read Week, at Smithers Public Library

A fun event for teens and adults, at the Smithers Library, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. (Submitted poster)

February 24, at 7 p.m. designed to be a fun event for teens and adults

The Smithers Public Library has plans to celebrate Freedom to Read Week (February 19-25) with a Banned Book Trivia Night.

“Join us for a brief update about book banning in Canada and the US over the past two years, and how libraries defend your right to read what you want,” a press release from the library states.

The Banned Book Trivia Night is scheduled for Feb. 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Literacy kits available at the Smithers Public Library

After the status update, people will be invited to play rounds of banned book trivia for fun.

The event is tailored toward adult and teen participants and refreshments will be provided.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter