Annual perennial plant sale returning May 2024 with new organizers

The genealogical society is handing the job to EdGE learning centre

Alethia Perry receieving the plant binder that contains all the details of hosting the event (photo courtesy Alethia Perry).

The popular Smithers perennial plant sale will be returning in May 2024 thanks to a handover of duties from the Bulkley Valley Genealogical Society to the EdGE Learning Centre.

The annual event was the main fundraiser for the society, averaging between $4,000 – $7,000 of funds for the non-profit.

The plant sale was initially started in 1993 by the Bulkley Valley Museum, and was transferred to the genealogical society in 2011.

It ended, however, due to the pandemic and dwindling member numbers within the genealogical society.

“A lot of our members are older,” said Sharon Eastabrook of the Genealogical Society. “We started to age, and then when COVID hit, our membership dropped by probably over half.”

EdGE Learning Centre, part of the Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society, will now spearhead the sale.

The centre is a non-profit collaborative learning facility that offers literacy tutoring, recreational classes, a robotics club, non-instructional day camps, and an outdoor program for teens ages 14-18.

“When we found out that they were looking for someone to take it over, we thought our society would love that opportunity,” said co-chair Alethia Perry.

The transfer was made with the blessing of the genealogical society and a small fee to ensure that this event continues to take place.

“We’re really excited about it and are looking forward to continuing their tradition of a soil raffle, going to the local senior citizens with the help of the cadets, and digging up, separating and getting the history of their perennials,” Perry said.

Perry opted to host the return sale in 2024 to ensure enough time to organize and advertise.

“We want to prepare this and go off with a bang next year with it really organized. We’d like to advertise so the community knows that it’s going to happen because it’s been on hold for so long.”

Perry wanted to share her thanks to the genealogical society for their dedication to the sale for so long and made it clear it’s in good hands.

“It’s a wonderful gift, what they’ve done for this community. History keepers are so so important.”