Annual haunted house returns Bulkley Valley pool for Halloween

Head over to the Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre for a spook-tacular afternoon of Halloween fun. On Oct. 28, attendees can enjoy a two-part event, sponsored by Hoskins Ford.

“This year’s theme is Witches, which will feature a haunted forest theme with a witch’s cabin,” explained event co-organizer Carmen Voydac.

The first part will be from 3:30 to 5:30 and will cost $10. The climbing wall will be transformed into a Halloween playground, where climbers can grab treats as they reach for the top. Pre-registration is recommended.

The second part will be from 5:30 to 6:30 and will cost $5. Guests can walk through an interactive haunted house, before they enjoy a dip in the pool. The event will end with a costume parade, where all attendees are encouraged to dress up. This event is drop-in only.

“It takes a lot to put together the haunted house … we rely on the help of volunteers and community collaboration in order to run events like this,” explained Voydac.

Voydac attributed her dedication to the annual project to a love for scary movies and all things Halloween.

“It’s kind of my niche.”

With a rotating theme, new props are required to be handmade every year. Volunteers, as well as, Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre staff, gather recycled materials to put together a spook-tacular experience.

All are welcome to attend, but the event is mostly geared toward kids aged six to 12 and their parents.

Meanwhile, there are other spooky-inspired events happening around town.

The annual Treat City is once again a go for this year. It is a community-wide Halloween home décor contest with neighborhoods handing out candy for trick-or-treaters to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31. A map will be available online of houses that are participating.

Just like in previous years, each house or location has its own theme, ranging from basic Halloween themes, like ‘Ghostess with the Mostess,’ to movie theme categories such as Wizard of Oz.

New this year to Treat City, there will be a pumpkin carving contest at one of the locations. Contestants will be able to drop off the carvings pre-event and trick-or-treaters will vote on their favourites. More information on the contest can be found on Treat City’s website.

The Smithers Public Library is also hosting a haunted house. On Saturday, Oct. 28 people can find out what happens when the library’s lights go out.

Scary stories and ghoulish delights for all. Younger kids can enjoy games and treats in the children’s room, while older kids and tweens creep down the haunted aisles and listen to spine-tingling stories. The event runs from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The Village of Telkwa was planning on a haunted house tour but was forced to cancel due to lack of interest.

However, the Telkwa Fire Department will be doing fireworks on the 31 st at 8 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and popcorn at the BBQ fairgrounds.

-with files from Marisca Bakker