A little girl checks out a cat at one of the NWLS’s adoption fairs. The shelter is currently low on food and hosting a fundraiser this Saturday. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Animal food drive

Northweset Animal Shelter hosts ‘stuff the truck’ style fundraiser

The Northwest Animal Shelter is hosting a food drive on Saturday.

The shelter is currently low on food donations so volunteers decided it would be fun to run a stuff the trailer type food drive.

“The Smithers Feed Store has graciously allowed us to run this event in their parking lot and will be offering discounts for products purchased to donate! That being said we will be accepting any and all food donations at this event,” said a post on the shelter’s Facebook page.

There will also be animal ambassadors from the shelter that are itching to meet the public.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 

Carly the terrier cross is a former resident of the Northwest Animal Shelter. Other dogs that are available for adoption will be at Saturday’s fundraiser. (Marisca Bakker photo)

