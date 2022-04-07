Alex Cuba wins first Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album, April 3.

Alex Cuba and his family were driving back from his recent concerts in Kelowna and Cranbrook when he got the news he had won his very first Grammy on Sunday April 3.

“It was snowing like crazy, and my publicist called from New York to tell me of the win. What a surreal moment, man,” Cuba said.

“I’m still in shock,” he continued after taking a few moments to regroup. “I’m still in shock because I won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album. Unbelievable, I’m so happy beyond words. I want to thank everybody that participated on the album, from the bottom of my heart.”

Cuba went on to list those with whom he collaborated on Mendó and then gave special thanks to his “brother” John Beetle Bailey, who “did such an amazing job mixing this album, and to Harry S who did an amazing job mastering this album.

“Lastly, to my wife, and partner in crime, Sarah. We did it my love, I love you.”

Cuba won the Grammy for his album Mendó, which he has said loosly translates to the “substance of the soul.”

“There are no sad songs on this album, it is full of fun, hope and positivity,” Cuba said of the album made in his living room and the home studios of his collaborators during the pandemic.

Cuba was to arrive home to Smithers late Sunday, and said his Grammy is on the way, which will also proudly be displayed in his living room.

Formerly a winner of multiple Latin Grammy and Juno awards, this is Cuba’s first mainstream Grammy.