Alex Cuba being celebrated at “Grammy Block Party” at Bovill Square in Smithers, B.C., on Saturday September 17, from 2-6pm.

Alex Cuba, who recently won the recording industry’s top prize — the Grammy Award — is being celebrated by his hometown, Smithers. B.C., with a 2-storey-tall mural and a gala street party on September 17.

The “Grammy Block Party” will be at Bovill Square in Smithers, B.C. on Saturday September 17 , from 2-6pm.

The event will feature bands from around the region, local Witsuwit’en drummers, speakers

from government and the arts community, and of course a beer garden and food vendors.

Alex Cuba’s Grammy for “Best Latin Pop Album” is distinct in honoring him not only for his work as a

musician but for the full gamut of “Artist/Producer/Engineer” for his most recent album, Mendó which he

recorded in his living room in Smithers, BC – a first for him – during the pandemic.

“This Grammy award is an incredible lifetime achievement for so much of what Alex has accomplished,” says

Sheena Miller, Executive Director of the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce.

“He’s had a huge influence on the music industry in BC and in Canada, especially on Latin music in Canada,

and this Grammy Award is just one confirmation of all that.”

That view is also endorsed by Ontario’s Queen’s University, awarding Alex Cuba with an Honorary Degree of

Doctor of Laws this October in recognition of his artistic and cultural impact as a Cuban-Canadian musician in

Canada. Cuba is a prolific recording artist who collaborates generously with other popular Canadian artists like

Jim Cuddy, Nellie Furtado, and Ron Sexsmith among others.

READ MORE: Alex Cuba to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Ontario university

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill applauds Cuba and his contributions to the community.

“Alex is an amazing role model and inspiration for local musicians and artists. We have many talented people in

Smithers, and Alex has provided fantastic opportunities, taking local musicians on international tours, hiring local

artists and filmmakers for his award-winning music videos and supporting the community ,” Atrilsays.

“He also speaks proudly of living in Smithers, calling this his home town. He lets people everywhere know you can live here, and have an international career. We appreciate his love of community and want to give that love back to him,” said Atrill.

Featured performers include recording artists Mark Perry, Rachelle van Zanten, Heebz The Earthchild, Elijah

Quinn, and the Ewh Hiyah Hozdli Drummers.

The event is being organized by Tourism Smithers, the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of Smithers.



