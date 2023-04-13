Snapshots and shenanigans – behind the Prince Rupert Mamma Mia! Curtain

Dawn Chetwynd a Mamma Mia! chorus member behind the scenes tries to make heads or tails of musical recitation. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Mamma Mia! cast wave “jazz hands” with photo bomb encouraging audiences to support the first Prince Rupert community musical in five years. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Behind the curtain shenanigans from a peek-a-boo cast and chorus member of Mamma Mia! (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A crew member of Mamma Mia! is ‘at the ready’ with important documentation being handed to actors behind the scenes at the Mamma Mia! rehearsals. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A crew member of Mamma Mia! is ‘at the ready’ with important documentation being handed to actors behind the scenes at the Mamma Mia! rehearsals. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Lazing on a sandy beach stage is Bo Millar, getting some stage lighting rays. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Smiles and happiness for Paula Loroff and Bobby Sheasgreen backstage at Mamma Mia! Rehearsals set to hit the stage April 20,21,22 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) WHAT?!? Why?!? how do you not know the words to all the songs, says the choral director Daniel Sim of Mamma Mia! (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Back-to-back support - the cast members Jonathan Pinkhasik and Paula Loroff lean on each other for laughter and fun at Mamma Mia! rehearsals. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dreaming of being in the Money, Money Money, a cast member Laurie McRae hams it up back stage of the Mamma Mia! production. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Serving up some smiles, Thomas Vitkil and Tina Murray wait at the ‘bar’ in between scenes of Mamma Mia! to be staged at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Tristan Higginson and Thomas Vitkil show a little love for the theatre backstage at Mamma Mia! rehearsals set for audiences April 20,21, 22 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Zoe Zenter takes some time to unravel after a heavy day of practice at the Mamma Mia! rehearsals. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dancing queens practice a musical number for Prince Rupert’s first community production in five years, Mamma Mia! at the Lester Centre on April 20,21, 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Zoe Zenter unravels for the upcoming Mamma Mia! production at the Lester Centre on April 20, 21, 22. (Photo: K-J MMillar/The Northern View) Tina Murray lends those ‘jazz hands’ back stage at one of the many rehearsals since January for the up coming production of Mamma Mia! at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Thomas Vitkil is rocking out for the production of Mamma Mia! (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jordan Paolinell1 and Paula Loroff set the opening act for the production of Mamma Mia! to be held at the Prince Rupert Lester Centre April 20,21,22 as the first community musical in five years. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) The father is … The three dads in Mamma Mia! decide among themselves at rehearsals of Mamma Mia! set to hit the stage April 20,21,22 at the Prince Rupert Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Meghan McRae lights up backstage with her smile at rehearsals of Mamma Mia! (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The cast and crew of the first community musical, Mamma Mia!, to be held in five years, have been hard at work since January preparing the show to dazzle audiences at the Prince Rupert Lester Centre for three shows only, April 20-22.

More than 75 people have been learning lines, singing songs, dancing to choreography, playing musical instruments, constructing sets, managing props, designing costumes, situating lighting, directing stage performance and producing material to give the gift of live theatre and entertainment to Prince Rupert and North Coast audiences.

Chris Armstrong manager of the Lester Center and producer of the show, praises the cast for their dedication in bringing together such a stellar production in just over 3 months and said he is “absolutely impressed” with the efforts.

“One of the main things is, this is the first musical in five years. There has never been such a gap in productions since the Lester Center opened. I think that has fed into the atmosphere of rehearsals, having fun and really looking forward to putting on a great show,” he told Black Press Media.

“We have always known we had a lot of talent in the community but this level of dedication has brought the show to the next level.”

Volunteer cast members have been practicing since early in the new year for more than 15 to 20 hours a week outside of their regular occupations and daytime activities to perfect the roles in the 1990s musical filled with the infectious tunes of 70s pop sensation ABBA.

“This show is going to be a fantastic production of a group of talented performers, crew and musicians that have come together over the last few months for the main purpose of putting on a fantastic show,” he said.

The North Coast community is encouraged to support the friends and neighbours who have been instrumental in the live theatre performance. Tickets are available at: Lester Centre Box Office

Leads and cast are: Jewel Jerstad, Jordan Paolinelli, Tristan Higginson, Bobby Sheasgreen; Chrystopher Thompson, Corinne Bomben, Heather MacRae, Georgia Riddell, Paula Loroff , Jonathan Pinkhasik, Johnathan Lundman as Eddie, Sam Brennan; Anna Marie Prohaska, Belinda Wilson, Bo Millar, Boston Hall, Brysha Renfree, Caitlund Catherall, Clara Nelson, Dana Chetwynd, Dawn Chetwynd, Evelyn Vogel, Hailee Ventura, K-J Millar, Laurie MacRae, Margaret Cavin, Meghan MacRae, Morgan Verissimo, Naomi Vandermeer, Nathasha Dover, Niles Louttit-Salo, Shala McCarthy, Thomas Viktil, Tina Murray and Zoe Zentner.

