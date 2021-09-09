Main house on the abandoned property on Alfred Street. (Deb Meissner photo) Shed that sits on the abandoned property on Alfred Street. (Deb Meissner photo)

Main house on the abandoned property on Alfred Street. (Deb Meissner photo) Shed that sits on the abandoned property on Alfred Street. (Deb Meissner photo)

Abandoned property on Alfred Street to be remediated

Unsightly property on Alfred Street poses a fire risk to the adjoining properties, neighbours say

Smithers council has given the Works Department approval to clean up an abandoned property on Alfred Street.

Staff will be removing weeds, grass, securing an abandoned shed, and removing a dilapidated fence.

The town received four complaints about the property in 2020, stating that it is abandoned and periodically inhabited by “squatters.” At that time, town crews were directed by council to open and secure structures on the property, and since then have not had complaints about squatters, although the town has received two complaints from neighours in 2021.

READ MORE: Demolition of post-fire structure ordered by Smithers town council

The 2021 complaints centred around the fact that the property is unsightly, but also poses a risk to both of the adjacent properties given the accumulation of long dry grass and build-up of lumber as fuel for a potential fire.

The town has tried numerous times to locate/contact the owner of the property, but has been unsuccessful.

The Works and Operations Department has determined, according to a report to council, that the property could be remediated with minimal work being required.

READ MORE: Residents voluntarily remove illegal shed upon orders from council

It would require a two-person crew, mower, weed trimmer, and a flatbed truck. Once the work is completed, the report continues, a “demand for payment” will be issued to the registered owner, and can be added to the taxes of the real property, in the event the registered owner does not pay within 30 days.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The back has been barricaded and key coded. (Deb Meissner photo)

The back has been barricaded and key coded. (Deb Meissner photo)

Shed that sits on the abandoned property on Alfred Street. (Deb Meissner photo)

Shed that sits on the abandoned property on Alfred Street. (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate
Next story
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all-candidates debate held Sept. 7, is being rebroadcast on Friday (Sept. 10) on Channel 10 and 310

Just Posted

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

Prince Rupert has been chosen as one of only six locations across the country to host a satellite screening of a Toronto International Film Festival movie on Sept. 13. The movie called ‘Official Competition’ stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz (Photo: supplied by TIFF)
Prince Rupert one of six cities chosen by Toronto International Film Festival for screening

The daily limit for sockeye at Babine Lake has increased to two per day until Sept. 15. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Daily limit at Babine Lake increased

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card