Severe thunderstorm warning for Bulkley Valley and Lakes district

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

  • Bulkley Valley and The Lakes – northwest including Smithers
  • Bulkley Valley and The Lakes – southeast including Burns Lake

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

