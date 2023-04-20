B.V. Youth Fiddlers on the Main Stage at the Midsummer Music Festival. (Photo by Kevin Widen & Airless photography)

A preview of what the Midsummer Music Festival has in store

A weekend of family fun and music

The Smithers Midsummer Music Festival announced last week a major coup for the festival this year in securing headliner and Grammy Award winner, Alex Cuba.

It has been a long time since the Latin pop artist has taken the stage at his hometown festival and he is very excited about it, he said.

The announcement completes the headliner roster, which includes: Shred Kelly, Mip Power Trio, Black Cat Soul, Corwin Fox, Kym Gouchie, Mark Perry, Killing In The Name, Jordy Walker, Erica Dee Mah, The Ecclestons, Saltwater Hank, and The Beatnix.

The headliners represent a wide variety of genres from self-described “full contact folk music,” to smooth jazz and soul to full-on rage tribute bands.

“There will be something for everyone on all of the stages and for all ages,” organizers say on their Facebook page.

The Midsummer Music Festival is a three-day music and art festival that happens in Smithers every year on the first weekend of July. This year’s dates are from June 30 to July 2.

The festival embraces all genres of music, hosting an eclectic mix of musicians performing on one of four stages.

In addition to the world-class headliners, Midsummer showcases dozens of talented local and regional performers, allowing attendees to discover fresh new music in the valley.

The festival also includes a variety of interactive workshops put together by the musicians.

There are also several jam zones, so organizers urge the public to bring their instruments.

The festival also offers exciting and entertaining activities for children, including crafts and games, as well as the children’s stage.

READ MORE: Midsummer’s roots run deep

As in past years, there will on-site camping and tickets for the event will be available on the smithersmusicfest.com site on May 1, or at Mountain Eagle Books in Smithers beginning June 1.


Toby Moisey, former Smithereen, on the Main Stage. (Photo by Kevin Widen & Airless photography)

Kym Gouchie will be headlining in the 2023 performers at the Smithers Midsummer Music Festival. (Facebook photo)

An arts and music festival, creativity flows. (Kevin Widen & Airless photography)

