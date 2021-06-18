UPDATE: Highway 16 re-opened at Skeena Crossing Road, west of Smithers.

UPDATE: Highway 16 has re-opened in both directions at Skeena Crossing Road.

Highway 16 West of Smithers, has re-opened. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

UPDATE: Highway 16 re-opened:

DriveBC has issued an update to the road closure on Highway 16 at Skeena Crossing Road. Crews have attended and cleared the scene of an earlier motor vehicle incident, and the highway has been re-opened.

Highway 16 was closed in both directions at Skeena Crossing Road early Friday (June 18), for approximately three hours, while crews attended to the scene.

The condition of the occupants is unknown at this time.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter