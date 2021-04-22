Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

WATCH: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

A new music video filmed and produced in the Cariboo will be released on Earth Day, April 22.

At the heart of the video is The Mother’s plea, a song performed by Beaver Valley resident Shannon Zirnhelt, who penned the song a year and a half ago.

“I wrote it post-election feeling like there was lots of discussion about the environment prior to the election and then when it happened it got quiet,” she told the Tribune.

She was also inspired by being a mother of three boys and an active environmentalist, wanting to protect the world for her children and their children, she said.

“Some people think it’s insurmountable and too big to make a change, but it can start at home.”

After she’d written the song Zirnhelt thought she would love to make a music video with youth.

She is related to Julia Zirnhelt, 13, who along with Ella Kruus, 13, started Third Planet Crusade in 2020 to raise awareness about climate change.

Read more: Teens plan climate strike in Williams Lake for Friday, Nov. 6

When asked if they wanted to be involved with the video, Julia and Ella were keen and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society also became a partner in the project.

Aside from Zirnhelt, Ella and Julia, the video features scenery northeast of Williams Lake including Beaver Valley, Big Lake, some students and preschoolers from Big Lake Elementary School, burned forests from the 2017 Mountain House wildfire and Moffat Falls near Horsefly.

Julia described the experience as a great opportunity and a lot of fun.

She was surprised to learn how much work it takes to film a music video.

“I hope a lot of people will see it, that it will go viral and people will get how we really feel about the issue of climate change,” Julia said.

One of Ella’s favourite parts of the project was when they walked on the Beaver Valley Road for the filming. She also enjoyed all the costumes that Dana Hamblin provided for the film.

The trio said they had some ‘cool places’ to feature in the video.

Zirhnelt’s neighbour Susan Lovejoy plays the part of Mother Earth, seen holding an hourglass while standing on a snow-covered frozen lake.

“There’s a line in the song that says ‘the time’s running out,’ so the video starts with the hourglass and ends with the hourglass,” Zirnhelt said.

Read more: Earth Day garbage pickup planned for downtown Williams Lake

With grant funding from the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, they hired musician Sam Tudor to film the video.

Rick Magnell shot some additional drone footage and Brandon Hoffman did the final mixing.

Originally from the Yukon, Zirnhelt met her husband Robin Zirnhelt in Canmore, Alta.

He grew up in the Cariboo and they decided to move back to the area to raise a family.

Last fall she recorded four other songs with Hoffman and was part of the Performances in the Park video series in 2020.

The music video will be available to view on YouTube, Third Planet Crusade’s Facebook and Instagram.

All three said they hope to send it to as many people as possible so they will share it with their friends and it goes viral and across Canada.

Third Planet Crusade is preparing for a panel discussion with teachers on how to teach about climate change and plans to hold some more climate strikes before the end of the school year, Ella said.

Posted by Yeqox Nilin Justice Society on Wednesday, April 21, 2021


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Climate changeMusicWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Town of Smithers lifts alert for high levels of chlorine in water

Residents are advised town water is now safe to use

Garry Merkel has been recognized for his work in culturally appropriate Indigenous education with an honourary doctorate from the University of British Columbia.
Tahltan educator recognized with honorary doctorate from UBC

Garry Merkel has dedicated his life to improving Indigenous educational outcomes

Gareth Manderson, general manager BC Works, and Bandstra’s Zach Runions and Steve Collins. Photo supplied
Smithers family-owned business institution sold to publicly-traded company

Bandstra Transportation and Babine Trucking acquired by Mullen Group

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) is closed due to a washout. There is no timeline to reopen the road and no detour is available.(BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek road washed out, no timetable to re-open

Geotechnical engineers are on-site

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WATCH: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Nelson’s REDress Project was vandalized along with an outdoor installation on Vancouver Island

A nurse loads a syringe with a vaccine for injection at the Victoria Clipper Terminal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not enough to bring back normal life by fall: report

Only 51% of the population will be protected under B.C.’s current rollout, SFU professors say more vaccinations are needed to achieve herd immunity

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
UPDATED: Second-degree murder conviction stands for Abbotsford school killer

Judge finds that Gabriel Klein is criminally responsible for death of Letisha Reimer

FILE – RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

BCCLA said that speaking with communities could have avoided top-down approach

Most Read