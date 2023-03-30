Smithers Secondary musical theatre department sold out every night of their show Mamma Mia!

Based on songs recorded by Swedish group ABBA, Mamma Mia! was a sold out success at SSS

The musical theatre students at Smithers Secondary School sold out every show of Mamma Mia! they put on from March 17 to 24, and even added an encore show that was sold out as well.

The story is set on the eve of a daughter’s wedding and chronicles her quest to discover the identity of her father by bringing three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years previously.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

“Mamma Mia! is a light, sometimes silly, romantic musical comedy featuring gorgeous scenery, a catchy soundtrack. The main messages from this movie are that sometimes you must take a chance and risk everything in order to achieve your dreams,” according to a Google review of the movie version.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The wedding scene, with a twist, during SSS production of Mamma Mia! March 17-24. (Deb Meissner photo)

Based on the songs from the Swedish group ABBA, the SSS cast of Mamma Mia! had the crowds singing along all night.(Deb Meissner photo)

Standing ovations for the cast and crew of Mamma Mia! by the Smithers Secondary School’s musical theatre students. (Deb Meissner photo)