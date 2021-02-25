Langara College presents TomorrowLove a production by Studio 58

TomorrowLove is an irreverent and inventive series of playlets on love, sex and futuristic technology

Studio 58 at Langara College will be presenting TomorrowLove, a series of 13 intertwined playlets, that two students and one recent graduate from Smithers all have a part in.

Emerenne Saefkow, graduated from the studio at Langara College in December and was a scenic painter for the stage; Silken Lawson is a student and actor in the production, and Ethan DeHoog, also a student, is working on the sound crew.

TomorrowLove is thirteen playlets that imagine the romantic relationships of the near future: lovers view each others’ memories on a screen, a virtual reality sex app aims to spice things up, and a never-ending fridge promises to solve the eternal “what’s for dinner” argument.

“We’ve been loving working on Rosamund Small’s collection of playlets about love and ‘the future’, partly because they’re hilarious, snappy, moving and refreshingly fun in these times,” said directors Shekhar Paleja and Lauren Taylor.

“Each play has a unique, newly invented product that upends or delights the lives of the people who encounter it, prompting questions like, who needs a body? What’s a body for? What is consciousness? Is success love? And more that lead to the big question – how will we love one another in the future.”

The playlets will be released online as a collection, with audience able to engage with them over the course of the week of February 28-March 7. Sign-up to receive a link to watch for free at www.studio58.ca

“In the theatre community we are in the process of adapting, re-envisioning, and finding new ways of creating. That is why Studio 58 is so proud to present this series,” a release stated.

Studio 58 is the professional theatre training program at Langara College in Vancouver, B.C.

