Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College presents TomorrowLove a production by Studio 58

TomorrowLove is an irreverent and inventive series of playlets on love, sex and futuristic technology

Studio 58 at Langara College will be presenting TomorrowLove, a series of 13 intertwined playlets, that two students and one recent graduate from Smithers all have a part in.

Emerenne Saefkow, graduated from the studio at Langara College in December and was a scenic painter for the stage; Silken Lawson is a student and actor in the production, and Ethan DeHoog, also a student, is working on the sound crew.

TomorrowLove is thirteen playlets that imagine the romantic relationships of the near future: lovers view each others’ memories on a screen, a virtual reality sex app aims to spice things up, and a never-ending fridge promises to solve the eternal “what’s for dinner” argument.

“We’ve been loving working on Rosamund Small’s collection of playlets about love and ‘the future’, partly because they’re hilarious, snappy, moving and refreshingly fun in these times,” said directors Shekhar Paleja and Lauren Taylor.

“Each play has a unique, newly invented product that upends or delights the lives of the people who encounter it, prompting questions like, who needs a body? What’s a body for? What is consciousness? Is success love? And more that lead to the big question – how will we love one another in the future.”

READ MORE: Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

The playlets will be released online as a collection, with audience able to engage with them over the course of the week of February 28-March 7. Sign-up to receive a link to watch for free at www.studio58.ca

“In the theatre community we are in the process of adapting, re-envisioning, and finding new ways of creating. That is why Studio 58 is so proud to present this series,” a release stated.

Studio 58 is the professional theatre training program at Langara College in Vancouver, B.C.

READ MORE: Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smithers drummer to release debut single Feb. 25

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 12 – 19

Smithers RCMP open 83 new files including 15 property crime cases

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Junction of Highways 16 and 37 Sunday morning. (Drive BC traffic cam image)
Drive BC reports hazardous road conditions throughout northwest

Advisories include road closure of Hwy 37 for high avalanche risk near Bob Quinn

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

“Support your city” reads a piece of graffiti outside the Ministry of Finance office. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police

Downtown businesses, bylaw office and Ministry of Finance vandalized Wednesday morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Most Read