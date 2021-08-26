Giant pumpkin grown by Diane Bell. (Deb Meissner photo)

Giant pumpkin grown by Diane Bell. (Deb Meissner photo)

First year garden yeilds 100 pound pumpkins and cantaloupes

First time gardener, Diane Bell thrilled with results

Diane Bell thought it would be fun to try planting a garden for the first time. She had no idea what a success it would be.

“I didn’t do anything special, I got soil from a nearby farmer, regular seeds, and watered twice a day,” Bell said. She planted everything from kiwi plants to peanuts, “just to see what grew.”

“With the 40+ degree weather this summer though, I had no idea how well it would all do,” Bell said with a laugh.

“It’s been quite the discussion on my facebook page, as I posted pictures over the summer.” People are guessing what the final weights will be for the pumpkins and cantaloupes, but that won’t be revealed until Wednesday when Bell takes her bounty to the Fall Fair to be weighed, measured and displayed.

READ MORE: Harvest well underway; prep for next year begin

“I’m really quite excited to weigh them in,” Bell said, and see the final weights. Right now they are too heavy to pick up and weigh, so she will use family and friends to help her get them to the fair where they have special scales.

“I really didn’t know what I was supposed to be doing with this whole garden thing. I planted in May, not knowing it should have been June, but I had the most yummy corn on the cob in July, and all of the melons are sweetening up now, so I guess it worked out just fine.”

Bell said she has people asking her to sell them the seeds from the pumpkins and cantaloupe. She smiles and said “I never knew people would do that!”

READ MORE: B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Bell plans on growing a garden again next year, but swears it will be scaled back, now that she knows how well plants will grow in her greenhouse.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Gigantic cantaloupe weighed 98 pounds last week. (Deb Meissner photo)

Gigantic cantaloupe weighed 98 pounds last week. (Deb Meissner photo)

Gigantic cantaloupe weighed 98 pounds last week. (Deb Meissner photo)

Gigantic cantaloupe weighed 98 pounds last week. (Deb Meissner photo)

Diane Bell’s first harvest headed to the Fall Fair for judging. (Deb Meissner photo)

Diane Bell’s first harvest headed to the Fall Fair for judging. (Deb Meissner photo)

Diane Bell’s first harvest headed to the Fall Fair for judging. (Deb Meissner photo)

Diane Bell’s first harvest headed to the Fall Fair for judging. (Deb Meissner photo)

Diane Bell grew giant pumpkins, melons and cabbage in her first garden. (Deb Meissner photo)

Diane Bell grew giant pumpkins, melons and cabbage in her first garden. (Deb Meissner photo)

First time gardener Diane Bell was able to grow some giant cantaloupes—one of which was almost five feet in circumference and weighed in at more than 100 pounds—that are headed to the Fall Fair for judging ds) she grew in her first garden. (Deb Meissner photo)

First time gardener Diane Bell was able to grow some giant cantaloupes—one of which was almost five feet in circumference and weighed in at more than 100 pounds—that are headed to the Fall Fair for judging ds) she grew in her first garden. (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
Smithers Art Gallery to start paying artists exhibition fees in 2022

Just Posted

A Smithers Art Gallery patron peruses an exhibition by Mark Thibeault. (Art Gallery photo)
Smithers Art Gallery to start paying artists exhibition fees in 2022

Suzo Hickey standing in her studio on Aug.12 is one of two Prince Rupert artists to be showcased in a mini-touring exhibition now on display in Prince George. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two Smithers artists connect through Arterial exhibit in P.G.

Electric vehicle charging station at the Savory Rest Stop east of Burns Lake. (Plugshare.com photo)
Northwest B.C. electric vehicle fast chargers out of service

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants