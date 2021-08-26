First year garden yeilds 100 pound pumpkins and cantaloupes

Diane Bell thought it would be fun to try planting a garden for the first time. She had no idea what a success it would be.

“I didn’t do anything special, I got soil from a nearby farmer, regular seeds, and watered twice a day,” Bell said. She planted everything from kiwi plants to peanuts, “just to see what grew.”

“With the 40+ degree weather this summer though, I had no idea how well it would all do,” Bell said with a laugh.

“It’s been quite the discussion on my facebook page, as I posted pictures over the summer.” People are guessing what the final weights will be for the pumpkins and cantaloupes, but that won’t be revealed until Wednesday when Bell takes her bounty to the Fall Fair to be weighed, measured and displayed.

“I’m really quite excited to weigh them in,” Bell said, and see the final weights. Right now they are too heavy to pick up and weigh, so she will use family and friends to help her get them to the fair where they have special scales.

“I really didn’t know what I was supposed to be doing with this whole garden thing. I planted in May, not knowing it should have been June, but I had the most yummy corn on the cob in July, and all of the melons are sweetening up now, so I guess it worked out just fine.”

Bell said she has people asking her to sell them the seeds from the pumpkins and cantaloupe. She smiles and said “I never knew people would do that!”

Bell plans on growing a garden again next year, but swears it will be scaled back, now that she knows how well plants will grow in her greenhouse.



Gigantic cantaloupe weighed 98 pounds last week. (Deb Meissner photo)

Diane Bell’s first harvest headed to the Fall Fair for judging. (Deb Meissner photo)

Diane Bell grew giant pumpkins, melons and cabbage in her first garden. (Deb Meissner photo)