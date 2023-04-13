High action film showing at Banff Mountain Film Festival at the Roi Theatre, Apr. 15, at 6:30 p.m. (Do A Wheelie film)

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits Smithers on April 15

Outdoor Essentials will be bringing the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour to the Roi Theatre

Outdoor Essentials is once again host this year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival (BMFF) World Tour, with a line up of high adrenaline, adventure and thought provoking films, sure to have something for everyone.

The BMFF is an international film competition and annual presentation of films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports, environment and adventure and exploration. The program this year is called the Willow Series and includes films on white water, nuisance polar bears, rock climbing, bike stunt teams and more, appealing to a wide range of interests.

This is the 23rd year that Outdoor Essentials will have hosted the show which lasts approximately three hours. There will be an intermission and prize draws during the night.

Doors open at the Roi Theatre at 5:45 for the 6:30 p.m. event, and tickets can be purchased at Outdoor Essentials or on-line and cost $25 for adults, and $18 for youth 15 years and younger.


Wild Waters is a high adrenaline film showing Apr. 15, at 6:30 p.m. during the Banff Mountain Film Festival at the Roi Theatre in Smithers. (Screen shot/ Wild Waters film)

Banff Mountain Film Festival showing in Smithers April 15, 6:30 p.m. at the Roi Theatre in Smithers.

