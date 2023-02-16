Nico Rhodes (left) and Rick Scott, performing at the Della Herman Theatre in Smithers, Feb. 24. Tickets are available at Mountain Eagle Books. (Submitted photo)

B.V. Concert Association welcomes Roots and Grooves to Smithers Feb. 24.

An inter-generational smorgasbord of roots, blues, jazz and humour

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association is looking forward to brightening up your February with a performance from Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes on Feb. 24, at 7:30 pm, at the Della Herman Theatre in Smithers. Scott and Rhodes were originally slated to perform as Roots and Grooves in Smithers back in 2020.

Roots and Grooves features hillbilly concertos and Appalachian grooves from veteran folk artist Rick Scott and young keyboard ace Nico Rhodes. These two combine forces in an inter-generational smorgasbord of roots, blues, jazz and humour.

“Forty years apart in age, Rick and Nico blur all boundaries. What do you get when you combine an infamous dulcimer player with a rising jazz pianist, seasoned expertise with youthful exuberance…old school groove and Broadway chops,” a press release for the two said.

“Roots and Grooves is a musical conversation across the generations spiced with mastery, improvisation and humour,” the release continued.

In their first year as a duo, Roots and Grooves released a CD and performed 30 shows at folk clubs, festivals, theatres and at B.C. Government House.

In addition to Roots and Grooves for big folks, the duo offers lively participatory family concerts based on Rick’s eight award winning children’s recordings.

Rick Scott has performed in nine countries and released 19 recordings, and has been honoured with three Juno nominations, WCMA, Parents’ Choice and Canadian Folk Music Awards.

“Nico Rhodes is astonishing, you have to hear and see him caress, cajole and at times almost punish the piano. Breathtakingly fresh sounds and style radiate from this young musician.” Scott said of his concert partner.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets are on sale now at Mountain Eagle Books: Adults $28, Seniors (60 plus) $23, Youth (under 18) $15.


Coming to Della Herman Theatre Feb. 24, in Smithers. (Submitted)

