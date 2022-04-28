Glacier Toyota dealer principle Scott Olesiuk, right, talks to a visitor about the 2022 Tundra Pro hybrid during a visit by Truck King to the dealership April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

Glacier Toyota dealer principle Scott Olesiuk, right, talks to a visitor about the 2022 Tundra Pro hybrid during a visit by Truck King to the dealership April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

Automotive YouTubers visit Smithers en route to Tuktoyaktuk

The Truck King channel is putting Toyota pickups to the test on epic Arctic journey

If you’re an automobile manufacturer and you want to get your product real-world tested in front of a lot of eyeballs, what do you do?

These days, a lot of them turn to the father-son automotive journalism team of Howard and Stephen Elmer known for their YouTube channel Truck King.

The duo, along with a support crew, are currently dashing to the Arctic in a pair of Toyota Tundra pickup trucks including a pre-production Tundra Pro hybrid.

The epic journey from Vancouver to Tuktoyaktuk brought the Elmers to Smithers April 22, where they stopped in for a visit to Glacier Toyota.

“So far we’ve maintained our schedule and nobody’s killed anybody so we’re pretty happy,” Howard said.

It was too early in the trip for a detailed analysis of the trucks’ performances, but the elder Elmer said

“Comfort-wise things have been good, the towing has been decent, the engines performing properly,” he said. “The big question mark that we’re getting a lot of comments on is fuel economy, so we’re making a point of paying close attention to that.”

The bright orange Tundra Pro attracted a lot of attention on the Glacier lot, but Scott Olesiuk, Glacier dealer principle, said don’t expect to see them in stock any time soon. Demand is so high, he said, they are selling them sight unseen.

The event at the dealership was a fundraiser with proceeds going to Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue.

 

A 2022 Toyota TRD Off-Road is providing the towing for the Truck King YouTube crew en route to Tuktoyaktuk from Vancouver. (Thom Barker photo)

A 2022 Toyota TRD Off-Road is providing the towing for the Truck King YouTube crew en route to Tuktoyaktuk from Vancouver. (Thom Barker photo)

The 6S Family Farm of Houston provided the meat for a by-donation fundraising barbecue for Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue during a visit by the Truck King YouTube channel to Glacier Toyota April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

The 6S Family Farm of Houston provided the meat for a by-donation fundraising barbecue for Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue during a visit by the Truck King YouTube channel to Glacier Toyota April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

From left, Lorne and Karen Benson and Anastasia Ledwon look over the 2022 Toyota Tundra Pro brought to Smithers by the Truck King YouTube channel to Glacier Toyota April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

From left, Lorne and Karen Benson and Anastasia Ledwon look over the 2022 Toyota Tundra Pro brought to Smithers by the Truck King YouTube channel to Glacier Toyota April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

Anna Ziegler, left, and MacKenzie Kirton-Spurway put out swag during a visit by the Truck King YouTube channel to Glacier Toyota April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

Anna Ziegler, left, and MacKenzie Kirton-Spurway put out swag during a visit by the Truck King YouTube channel to Glacier Toyota April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

Previous story
Two artists, two very different views of nature

Just Posted

Scientists and district workers installed an air quality sensor at the Vanderhoof Airport on Monday (April 25). Back left to right: Vanderhoof Deputy Corporate Officer Ethan Fredeen, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Ben Weinstein (Smithers), Vanderhoof Public Works Foreman Gary Erickson, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Vickie Irish and Vanderhoof Director of Community Services Heidi Goncalves. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Vanderhoof gets new ‘citizen science’ air quality sensors

And aircraft fights a blaze in a B.C. community in August, 2020. Six wildfire-risk mitigating projects in the northwest will benefit from a provincial funding stream.( File photo)
Northwest B.C. communities get funding to support wildfire risk-mitigation

The RDBN has been trying to get more available seats for B.C. veterinary students since October 2021. (File photo/Houston Today)
Province doubles vet school seats

Sailings of BC Ferries Northern Adventure from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for the week of April 24 to 29, due to ferry staff contracting COVID-19, said a company representative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA addresses BC Ferries cancellations