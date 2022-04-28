Automotive YouTubers visit Smithers en route to Tuktoyaktuk

The Truck King channel is putting Toyota pickups to the test on epic Arctic journey

Glacier Toyota dealer principle Scott Olesiuk, right, talks to a visitor about the 2022 Tundra Pro hybrid during a visit by Truck King to the dealership April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

If you’re an automobile manufacturer and you want to get your product real-world tested in front of a lot of eyeballs, what do you do?

These days, a lot of them turn to the father-son automotive journalism team of Howard and Stephen Elmer known for their YouTube channel Truck King.

The duo, along with a support crew, are currently dashing to the Arctic in a pair of Toyota Tundra pickup trucks including a pre-production Tundra Pro hybrid.

The epic journey from Vancouver to Tuktoyaktuk brought the Elmers to Smithers April 22, where they stopped in for a visit to Glacier Toyota.

“So far we’ve maintained our schedule and nobody’s killed anybody so we’re pretty happy,” Howard said.

It was too early in the trip for a detailed analysis of the trucks’ performances, but the elder Elmer said

“Comfort-wise things have been good, the towing has been decent, the engines performing properly,” he said. “The big question mark that we’re getting a lot of comments on is fuel economy, so we’re making a point of paying close attention to that.”

The bright orange Tundra Pro attracted a lot of attention on the Glacier lot, but Scott Olesiuk, Glacier dealer principle, said don’t expect to see them in stock any time soon. Demand is so high, he said, they are selling them sight unseen.

The event at the dealership was a fundraiser with proceeds going to Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue.

A 2022 Toyota TRD Off-Road is providing the towing for the Truck King YouTube crew en route to Tuktoyaktuk from Vancouver. (Thom Barker photo)

The 6S Family Farm of Houston provided the meat for a by-donation fundraising barbecue for Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue during a visit by the Truck King YouTube channel to Glacier Toyota April 22. (Thom Barker photo)

From left, Lorne and Karen Benson and Anastasia Ledwon look over the 2022 Toyota Tundra Pro brought to Smithers by the Truck King YouTube channel to Glacier Toyota April 22. (Thom Barker photo)