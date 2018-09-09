Art gallery auction returns

The Smithers Art Gallery’s 6×6 Auction is back, a fun and exciting art event and a major fundraiser for the gallery.

Blank 6”x6” panels are available from the gallery for $4 or if you are out of town, visit your local art store and pick up a panel.

These 6”x6”-sized creations will be auctioned off anonymously, with all pieces signed on the back only, so the artists are only revealed to the winning bidders after the hammer falls. This year’s theme is “Expressions of Color”.

All the beautiful community artwork will be exhibited at the Gallery for bidding by silent auction from Tuesday October 16 to Friday October 19, 2018. Bidding opens at 10am, Tuesday