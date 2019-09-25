A blend of arts performances on tap for BVCA’s upcoming season

The line-up for the Bulkley Valley Concert Association’s (BVCA) 2019/2020 season has been announced and season tickets are now available.

BVCA arts director Miriam Colvin said there is a little something for everyone.

“Our season is wonderful and very balanced and travels across genres,” she said. Colvin added she is excited for each show and couldn’t possibly pick a favourite.

Krystle Dos Santos’ Motown Soul Cabaret : Saturday October 5, 2019

Krystle DosSantos opens the season on October 5. Colvin said the singer songwriter has a powerful voice and her concert will be a mixture of original songs and Motown classics.

“What is so compelling about her is that she has amazing stage presence and a beautiful, soulful voice. She offers a retro visit to a lot of Motown, soul classics,” she added. “The Bulkley Valley Concert Association has also encouraged her and invited her to bring her own music, which is really incredible.”

The Jay Gilday Band: Thursday, October 24, 2019

Jay Gilday is a singer song writer who now lives in Edmonton but grew up in Yellowknife. His website said his voice is a raw and gorgeous siren of the Canadian north, fusing hymnal anguish with driving rhythm and blues. He mixes Dene spirituals, Irish ballads with Canadian folk and rock.

Ballet Kelowna: MAMBO and Other Works: Sunday, November 17, 2019

The BVCA has not presented ballet in a long time and Colvin is excited for it to be back.

“Ballet Kelowna is a large production with nine dancers and part of what is very exciting to me is that we will see male and female dancers on stage, we will see point work, we will see partnering and a large group piece,” she said.

Local dancers will also be opening the performance.

Atlantic String Machine: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The BVCA board previews everything they present and when they listened to the award-winning, genre-jumping quintet, they knew they had to include them in this season’s line-up.

“When we heard the Atlantic String Machine, there was three of us from the board and when we heard them, we cried,” said Colvin. “They are powerful and just amazing musicians and it felt a little bit magical.”

Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes: Roots and Grooves: Friday, April 17, 2020

The last show of the season mashes a BC Hall of Fame folkie and a young keyboard ace for an international smorgasbord of roots, rhythm and groove. Their website said the veteran roots artist and the rising star blur all boundaries.

Krystle Dos Santos tickets and season passes are now on sale at Mountain Eagle Books.

The five show season tickets are $130. Individual music tickets are $28 for adults, $23 for seniors and $15 for students. Individual ballet tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students.