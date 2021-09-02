Steelhead Hockey Association receives Smithers council support for beer garden

Steelhead Hockey Association goes through steps to add a beer garden for the 2021-2022 season

The Smithers Steelheads, who have applied to the Town to have a beer garden at the arena, were represented at the Bulkley Valley Exhibition parade July 25 on Main Street. (Thom Barker photo)

The Smithers Steelheads Hockey Association has received a letter of support from Smithers Council to submit an application to the BC Liquor Board to host a beer garden for the 2021-2022 season.

A July 28 letter to Smithers council, highlights the success the Association had during the 2019-2020 season, including adding eight full-time volunteers to the community engagement aspect of the association.

The letter cites the success of the beer gardens operating with no concerns, interruption, or disturbances during the season.

All event servers must complete Special Event Server training or hold a valid Serving It Right certificate.



