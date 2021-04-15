Smithers, B.C.’s first village to Incorporate 100 years ago

October 21, 2021 will mark the 100th anniversary of Smithers Incorporation, and the Bulkley Valley museum has a new exhibit celebrating the event.
Smithers was the very first village to incorporate in British Columbia under the Village Municipalities Act. At the time, the total population of the village was 520, with 348 being adults.
“The Exhibit, B.C.”s First Village: 100th Anniversary of Smithers’ Incorporation, discusses the history of how the village came to be incorporated, what citizen were excluded from early municipal affairs and voting, and how this anniversary has been marked in past decades,” said curator Kira Westby.
The exhibit features documents, artifacts, and photographs from the Museum’s collection, including the original Petition to Incorporate.
The museum is full of interesting displays of local history, and is currently open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is always free.
deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter