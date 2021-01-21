A coffin is cremated in the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more are brought to the crematorium every day. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A coffin is cremated in the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more are brought to the crematorium every day. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Rezoning request of Smithers Town Council for a Crematorium heads to public hearing

Crematorium applicant looking for suitable land in Smithers

Smithers Council has taken steps to allow crematoria as a permitted use in Smithers.

In November the town received a zoning amendment application from Laurel Menzel requesting rezoning of M-1 light industrial, M-2 medium industrial, M-3 heavy industrial and P-2 public zones to accommodate a human and pet crematorium.

READ MORE: Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Currently, cremation of humans and pets requires transportation to either Terrace or Vanderhoof.

On a recommendation from staff, council passed first and second readings of the bylaw amendment which allows the issue to go to public hearing.

Because the proponent in this case does not have a particular parcel of land for a proposed crematorium, staff also recommended waiving two sections of the development procedures bylaw that requires applicants for rezoning to send letters to occupants of adjacent properties and post signs on the subject property.

Councillor Thomas was opposed to waiving these procedures arguing that while no subject property is identified occupants of lands adjacent to the zones in question should be notified.

There are several points of consideration for councillors and town residents to address beyond rezoning:

1. Cemetery space is already limited within the Town of Smithers, and increasing demand has come to the point where spaces will become even more limited in the next few years.

2. According to the 2019 provincial Vital Statistics Report on method of disposition of human remains, Smithers has a cremation rate of 86 per cent, which demonstrates this is a service residents are accessing elsewhere.

3. Emissions, environmental and airshed management factors, present unique challenges to Smithers. Every year, Smithers experiences several “inversions” where pollution (due to causes such as field burning or wildfires) and particulates in the air cause health related advisories to be issued.

READ MORE: Smithers Housing Assessment Report points out critical needs

Smithers Town Council will be schduling a public hearing regarding the crematorium, zoning and questions the public may have regarding these issues, and will advertise the date in The Interior News.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Kitimat RCMP searching for man wanted on several warrants province-wide

Jones is described as a five-foot 10-inches Caucasian man, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Smithers Secondary School students participate in a high performance workout in advance of the school becoming a campus of the Canadian Sport School. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers Secondary chosen for campus of elite sport school

The Canadian Sport School provides supports and resources for high performance athletes

Robin Price in action with Thompson Rivers University women’s soccer team. (TRU photo)
Former Smithers athlete helps Kamloops homeless people

Robin Price, now a fourth year nursing student and soccer player at TRU, spearheads fundraiser

Tahltan underground miners at Brucejack Mine are seen in this video uploaded by the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) Sept. 21, 2020. (TCG Facebook video image)
Memorandum of understanding increases opportunities for Tahltan trade apprenticeships

Tahltan Central Government and provincial Industry Training Authority ink agreement

Administering naloxone to a person experiencing a benzo-related overdose event won’t help. Naloxone is used to neutralize opioids. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Northern Health warning drug users of potential benzo contamination

The drug does not respond to naloxone, and is being included in street drugs

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

(File Photo)
Interior Health says COVID positivity rates in Fernie area actually 10-12%

IH say the rates are not as high as previously claimed by the region’s top doctor

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Supreme Court quashes review of B.C. conservation officer who refused to euthanize bears

Bryce Casavant was dismissed from his job for choosing not to shoot the cubs in 2015

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Francina Mettes and Thomas Schouten with the 200-page document they submitted in December of 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Dutch man, 94, facing unwanted trip home can stay in B.C. with wife of 45 years

Immigration offices cuts red tape so couple of 45 years can stay together in Victoria area

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Trudeau will be first foreign leader to speak with Biden on Friday: White House

Keystone XL likely to be a conversation topic

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Premier, health officials to discuss next steps in COVID immunization plan

Nearly 31,000 doses of vaccine the province expected by Jan. 29 could be curtailed due to production issues

Vancouver Canucks’ Travis Hamonic grabs Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson by the face during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horvat scores winner as Canucks dump Habs 6-5 in shootout thriller

Vancouver and Montreal clash again Thursday night

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Most Read