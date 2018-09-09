Babine Animal Hospital has moved to a new location

The new building is about 4000 square feet whereas the old building was 2000 square feet.

Babine Animal Hospital has a new home.

The animal hospital is now located at 4124 Railway Ave.

Babine Animal Hospital veterinarian, Michael Des Harnais, said they made the move for two reasons.

“We needed more space, we have double the space footage than we had at our old location over on First Ave.,” he said.

“The other reason why we moved here is this area is zoned light industrial,” Des Harnais said. “With the new zoning we are permitted to have large animals in this area. We’re set up now to have large animals on location.”

The hospital can now treat horses and small calves, Des Harnais said.

The new building is about 4000 square feet whereas the old building was 2000 square feet according to Des Harnais.

The hospital’s hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The hospital also does 24-hour emergency veterinarian care.

Anyone that has questions regarding their pet’s health is encouraged to 250-847-8887 and ask for Des Harnais or Jani Clougher or Callie Lancaster the other veterinarians on staff.