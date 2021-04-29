All hands on deck learning about the earth.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22, to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

The first event was held in 1970, and is now celebrated in 193 countries and involves more than one billion people.

Locally, Muheim Memorial Elementary School had all divisions in their school participate in unique ways.

Some divisions took to the river banks, picking up litter, learning survival skills, and cultivating their appreciation for nature, while other divisions explored ways the kids and their families could reduce, recycle and reuse as their part of the collective responsibility to the earth. One division got creative and wrote songs and went outside to sing them for the passersby.

One staff member drove their Tesla to work to show the kids and talk about electric vehicles.

There were classes that focused on the importance of honey bees, another studying the functions of trees in the environment, one class got to have fun getting dirty making “Oobleck” (a mix of cornstarch and water) while studying liquids and solids in the outdoors.

One class created books about the earth and read them to the vice-principal, another read and recited the poem “We are Mountains and Valley.”

One division was busy getting the box gardens ready for planting new seedlings as part of their ongoing earth studies project.

There were many poems, pictures, cartoons, and posters made throughout the day, with all the students saying they really enjoyed learning about the one planet we have and how each of them can help keep it livable.



