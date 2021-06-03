A funky, unique experience at new store in Smithers

Nomads Hemp Wear, as seen at Betty’z edje Boutique in Nakusp will also be featured at the New Betty’z Edge North on Broadway Ave. in downtown Smithers. (Facebook photo)

Local art, B.C. made products and ladies clothing, local jewelry all coming to a new store in Smithers

A new business called Betty’z Ejge North is bringing a unique blend of local and B.C.-only products and women’s clothing, with local art and jewelry. The shop opens tomorrow (June 4), on Broadway Avenue near Main Street. Opening hours for the weekend are Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chelle Willman, a local mixed-media artist, and Autumn Grossutti, a businesswoman from Nakusp in the Kootenays and owner of two other Betty’z Edje stores, are behind the funky, eclectic boutique. It will feature local art, B.C.-made ladies clothing by Blue Sky, Nomad’s Hemp Wear, and Sea of Wolves, locally made soaps, essential oils, jewelry, skincare, and more surprises with a few specialty items just for men.

READ MORE: Mixed media and repurposed items featured in new exhibition

The idea for opening a store in Smithers came from the friendship Chelle and Autumn have had over the years, with a mutual desire to open a store that offers unique products.

“It’s never been about the money,” Chelle said.

It’s the collaboration of friends, they both agree, doing something with their art, and bringing products to Smithers that are not already here.

“We have been asked why to open a store in a pandemic, and, well, we just feel like with “normal life” reopening up, we wanted to offer more than just a store, but an experience,” Willman said.

“We are all crawling out of our isolated holes and so why not get a new outfit for this new life, or buy that art piece to jazz up that white wall. The last year has been one for the books and we all deserve some self splurge as we are all reopen.”

The hours for the store going forward will be Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday/Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Sunday.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter