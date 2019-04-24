SD54’s school board office in Smithers. (Photo: MARISCA BAKKER)

SD54 approves first two readings of 2019-2020 budget draft

SD54 approved the first two readings of a drafted 2019-2020 budget on Tuesday night.

Bulkley Valley School District 54 (SD54) approved the first and second reading of a drafted 2019-2020 budget at their April board meeting in Smithers on Apr. 16.

If it passes its final reading, SD54’s total funding would increase by a little under $130,000 for the 2019-2020 school year.

READ MORE: New SD54 superintendent named

The main difference compared to last year’s budget is where funding would be allocated.

“It’s just been put into different areas,” said Dave Margerm, secretary treasurer for SD54.

Total regular funding would drop by just under $490,000 due to a decline in enrollment, however Margerm explains that the money isn’t truly gone, it’s just been spread out through a number of other services.

In total, unique student needs funding would increase by just under $360,000, including just under $210,000 to students with special educational needs and a little over $150,000 to funding for Indigenous students.

“The ministry has increased the funding to special targeted funds,” said Margerm.

The budget has not yet passed.

A third reading has been scheduled for SD54’s next board meeting at Twain Sullivan Elementary School in Houston on May 21.

READ MORE: SD54 draft budget has enrolment numbers rising


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
