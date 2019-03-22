Put Some Prep In Your Step

Spring fashion at Shawnigan Lake School

  • Mar. 22, 2019 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

-Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Rah Rah Rah! The cry for fashion this spring rallies your inner prep-kid with collegiate detailing and pops of pastels. Boulevard visits the stunning grounds of Shawnigan Lake School and is inspired by the luscious greens, gorgeous architectural details and deep sense of community. So grab your team colours and root for the home side as Spring 2019 fashion is sure to put a little prep into your step.

Stonewashed blue Obelia jacket ($299) by Part Two, plaid “Adalia” pencil skirt ($129) by Inwear, blush long-sleeved blouse ($149) by Velvet by Graham and Spencer, printed necktie ($26) by Echo, blue floral studs ($25) by FAB, labradorite ring ($94), and plaid pom-pom blanket wrap ($145), all from Fabrications.

Light grey “Pepper” sweater ($239) and striped button-up shirt ($119) by Part Two, Zhen culotte pant ($159) by Inwear, creamy grey cross-body purse ($60) by David Jones, delicate silver cuff bracelet ($19), silver bar necklace ($21) and jewelled studs ($28) by Krysia, all from Sartorial Boutique; blush-pink paten loafers ($185) by Apple of Eden from Quintessential.

Grey ruffled Keysville top ($65) by Michelle by Comune , jewelled studs ($28) by Krysia, all from Sartorial Boutique; plaid high-waisted pant ($69) by Toska, orchid faux leather Stella purse ($155) by Matt & Nat, paisley printed Ridda scarf ($49) by Soya Concept, and stacked gold rings ($15), all from Quintessential; blue marbled bangles ($60) by Elk from Fabrications; nude open heel shoes with tacks ($220) by Wonders from Cardino Shoes.

Floral printed dress ($89) by Sadie & Sage, lilac knit cardigan sweater ($95) by Soya Concept, purple plaid scarf ($55) by Cloie, and jewelled hair pin ($22) by Wild Flower, all from Quintessential; pendent necklace ($110) and stacked rainbow moonstone rings ($45) from Fabrications; opaque mid-calf paisley tights ($15) by Hue, and black and white Curtis suede loafers with pearl detail ($495) by BeautiFeel, both from Cardino Shoes.

Sky-blue cashmere “Calanthe” sweater ($339) and blue lightweight “Adora” trousers ($175), both by Charlie, white Arden campshirt ($110) by Tommy Bahama, and silver heart studs ($20), all from Fabrications; black and white Turner slides ($88) by Michael Kors from Quintessential.

Model Tiffany Szigety AKA @orderlylifestyle

Makeup by Jen Clark

Photographed on location at Shawnigan Lake School.

A huge thank you to the school for hosting our fashion team for the day, and to Maureen Connolly for your gracious assistance.

Previous story
Dominic Staniscia Finds His Passion In Tiles

Just Posted

Gryphons girls graduate as coach moves on

Bulkley Valley SD54 van der Mark on his time as coach and education administrator.

Bulkley Valley members of The North Matter rally in Houston

Pro-pipeline and resource development group driving convoy Saturday, eyes expansion across the North

Open letter from Coast Mountains School District 82 Board of Education

Board commitment to ongoing collaboration to close outcome gaps with First Nations students.

Northwest mobile unit to help those at heart of mental health, addiction crisis

Province, Northern Health unveils new unit in Terrace to bridge gaps in services

RCMP seek Smithers gas station robbery suspect

Smithers RCMP are asking the public for any information on a robbery suspect.

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

Case is connected to an earlier measles case in 100 Mile House

Cheetahs will not prosper in Creston: Permit rejected for two big cats

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

The company says it will spend $300 million at its plant in Orion Township

Most Read