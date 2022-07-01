Life and style

Graham Blank, VP, Director for Tom Lee Music Canada and Steinway Piano Galleries of Canada

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

“Low maintenance,” Graham says, when asked to describe his personal style. “I have a closet full of Calvin Klein dark suits, sport coats and white dress shirts for business, and black shirts and dark stretch knit pants for casual, so I don’t waste time deciding what to wear.”

From an early age, Graham studied classical and jazz piano; he played professionally and taught piano before joining Tom Lee Music in a sales role in 1989.

“I studied sales and marketing at UBC and business at SFU, which helped me to progress through the company in many different roles, including store manager, product manager, buyer, sales and marketing manager and now vice president.”

During our photo shoot, Graham sits down at the piano and effortlessly fills the room with beautiful notes, so it’s no surprise when he says that music is one of the things that continues to fire him up.

“Music and people: I am blessed to work with a talented and passionate team of colleagues and a creative group of customers, who continue to inspire me every day.”

Asked what is the best life lesson he’s recently learned, Graham says, “AQ (adaptability quotient) is as important as IQ and EQ.”

And what quality does he possess that has led to his success? “PMA. My positive mental attitude and can-do spirit continue to serve me well.”

Clothes/Grooming

Favourite Denim, brand and cut: Black-bull stretch knit pants.

Current go-to clothing Item: Calvin Klein blue sport coat.

Currently coveting: Fluevog shoes.

Favourite pair of shoes: Rockport/Blundstones.

Best new purchase: Apple Airpod Pros.

Favourite day-bag: SWISSGEAR backpack.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Favourite work tool: iPhone 13 Pro Max / Apple Watch.

Necessary indulgence: Pocket squares.

Favourite skincare product: Proraso shaving products.

Favourite hair product: got2b Phenomenal.

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Calvin Klein.

Favourite musician: Too many to list!

Favourite instrument: My 1959 Hammond B3 Organ and Taylor acoustic guitar.

Era of time that inspires your style: ’80s.

Favourite local restaurant: Sula Indian Restaurant.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Hendricks Smoky Gin martini with olives.

Album on current rotation: Jon Batiste, We Are.

Favourite city to visit: New York.

Favourite hotel: Le Borjs de la Kasbah, Marrakech.

Favourite app: Flipboard.

Favourite place in the whole world: Vancouver!

Reading Material

What you read online for style: GQ.

Fave print magazine: Fast Company.

Fave style blog: Gentlemen’s Gazette.

Last great read: Freakonomics by Steven D. Levitt & Stephen J. Dubner.

Book currently reading: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahnemen.

Favourite book of all time: Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



