Nate Cassie - Lia Crowe photo

Life and style with Nate Cassie

Okangan realtor is “urban professional with a splash of hype”

  • Oct. 14, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

Good style is about expressing yourself in a thoughtful way without saying a word,” says real estate agent Nate Cassie.

As I meet Nate at a gorgeous home overlooking the lake near Kelowna, I ask what he loves most about his work, and he says, “Being able to work with some spectacular homes and aspiring to own one someday is what fires me up.”

With a background playing sports, competing in and winning bodybuilding competitions and working fighting wildfires, Nate has developed a competitive spirit that has translated into a strong work ethic as a realtor.

Outside of work, he’s passionate about bodybuilding and wake surfing and when asked what his best life lesson has been, he says, “[I’ve learned to] surround myself with people who have the same mindset and goals as me and, more importantly, people who are more successful than me. There will always be someone out there working harder than you—so stay hungry.”

It’s easy to see that style is important to Nate, so I ask how he would describe his personal style, and he says, “Urban professional with a splash of hype.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Blazer, white T-shirt, tailored jeans and white sneakers.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Legend London Skinny.

Current go-to clothing item: Off-White T-shirt or DESOTO button-up short sleeve.

Currently coveting: Rolex Submariner.

Favourite pair of shoes: Gucci white and grey sneakers.

Best new purchase: Audi S5 Coupe.

Favourite day-bag: Louis Vuitton Duffle.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watches.

Favourite work tool: Passion Planner.

Sunglasses: Gold Ray-Ban Round Metal Classic.

Scent: 1 Million Paco Rabanne.

Necessary indulgence: Sneakers.

Favourite hair product: Reuzel Fibre Pomade.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Robb Report.

Coffee table book/photography book: Tom Ford books.

Favourite book of all time: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins.

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite artist: Zach Langner, Vernon, BC.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Virgil Abloh, Off-White.

Favourite musician: mike.

Favourite local restaurant: Home Block at Cedar Creek and Waterfront Wines.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Old fashioned.

Album on current rotation: the highs by mike.

Favourite app: SkipTheDishes.

Favourite place in the whole world: Kelowna, BC.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessFashion

Previous story
Life and style with Brian Balsdon

Just Posted

Smithers saw the sharpest increase in average home sale prices in northern B.C. in the first nine months of 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Average home sale price skyrockets in Smithers

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert