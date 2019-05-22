Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Angela Roy

Noticing confidence more than brands

  • May. 22, 2019 9:20 a.m.
  • Life

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

As Angela and I meet to chat at Canoe Coffee Roasters, I ask her where her favourite place is in the whole world. Her answer? “Anywhere with my dog and my man.”

Angela was born in Smithers, but grew up in Kelowna. “I’ve tried moving away, but always come back. Kelowna will always be home to me.”

While getting her LL.B and MBA at the University of Saskatchewan, Angela played on the women’s hockey team. “It was an amazing experience,” she says. “Playing any sport at a high level exposes you to opportunities that you otherwise wouldn’t have, like travelling and meeting new people. I think that hockey was an outlet for my competitive edge. Once I quit playing, I realized that it wasn’t the game that made me competitive, it was something that lives in me. Now, instead of a competitive sport to fill that void, I just find new ways to challenge myself.”

Asked what fires her up about her work with the Jane Hoffman Group, she says, “It lights me up when I get to work with other people who are truly passionate about what they do … I find other people’s passion contagious.”

And what’s the best advice she’s ever been given? “It’s something that is captured in a quote that sticks with me: ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.’ I think this speaks to integrity and the importance of being honest and consistent with your actions, which is something my Dad taught me.”

When it comes to style, it’s all about confidence for Angela:

“I find I will more often notice someone’s confidence than the brand of clothing they are wearing.”

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Blazer, cami, jeans and heels.

All-time favourite piece: A vintage black onyx ring. “It was the first ring my grandfather gave my grandmother.”

Currently Coveting: The “Pelat” trench coat by Wilfred.

Favourite pair of shoes: Black suede Tassle Pumps by Maje.

Favourite Day-bag: Black Stuart Weitzman shopping satchel.

Favourite work tool: “A Moleskine day journal. I’ve been using them for years and have kept them all; there’s something cool about writing your life out each day.”

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: “My custom engagement ring from Cavalier in Gastown.”

Accessory you spend the most money on: “Earrings; they can instantly change your whole look.”

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: “Timeless shoes are always worth the investment.”

Scent: Miss Dior Eau De Parfum.

Must-have hair product: Kerastase Elixir Ultime.

Beauty secret: Being in love.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style Icon: Either Jennifer Aniston or Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex Meghan over Rachel from Suits Meghan, but both are on point).

Piece of art: A piece my brother bought for me by an artist named Jackie Miller in Saskatchewan.

Favourite Musician: Chris Martin from Coldplay: “Insane talent.”

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: “Claire Underwood from House of Cards. Her character is questionable but her style is classic.”

Favourite local restaurant: Waterfront Wines.

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: Casamigos Anejo Tequila on ice.

Album on current rotation: Delta by Mumford and Sons.

Favourite Flower: Light pink Peonies.

Favourite Hotel: The Peninsula Hotel in Chicago.

Favourite App: Nike Run Club.

Favourite place in the whole world: Anywhere with my dog and my man.

Reading Material

What do you read Online for style: The Zoe Report.

Fav Print magazine: Harvard Business Review.

Last great read: Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek.

Book currently reading: Dare to Lead by Brene Brown.

Favourite book of all time: The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer.

Most Read