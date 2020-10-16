Good taste at Hotel Eldorado with chef Oliver Kaiser

Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
A Q&A with Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser

Quick Facts:

• Born and raised in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, until the age of 36.

• Has worked at Hotel Eldorado for four years.

• His previous experience includes Sun Peaks Resort and UBCO.

Why Lakeside Dining at Hotel Eldorado?

It’s the place to be in Kelowna. It’s Kelowna’s home for locals and tourists.

Why did you decide to become a chef?

When I was little, I loved hotels and restaurants. I was always running into the kitchen of the hotels to see what they were making.

What is the specialty at Lakeside Dining?

I love to give a classic touch while using local ingredients. I aim to create a classic food experience with a local twist.

How does the restaurant’s cuisine fit with the decor or ambience?

Hotel Eldorado is a classic boutique hotel with vast history. I aim to match this with my classical approach to cooking.

What’s the one ingredient you can’t live without?

Beef.

What is your go-to meal when you’re low on time?

Bread and cheese.

What would your last meal be?

Lobster and beef.

What is the best recent food trend?

Classic, seasonal-inspired local cuisine is still the trend — and it’s one I like to deliver on.

What is a good simple piece of advice for pairing wine and food?

Never overpower the food or the wine. They need to complement each other. But it also comes down to personal preference of the guest as well.

What is your favourite cuisine to cook?

Italian cuisine.

What is your favourite cuisine to eat?

French cuisine.

When are you happiest at work?

When my team receives excellent feedback from our guests on the food, and my employees are happy.

When are you happiest outside of work?

When I play golf with my friends: it is like yoga to me.

