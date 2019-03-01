Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday Kim XO marks episode 150.

This is a huge milestone for Kim, with more than 35,000 submissions and over three million channel views on YouTube.

For episode 150, Kim Appelt is diving into the quintessential white blazer, why it’s a must have and how to wear it.

With the promise of spring right around the corner, a white blazer is perfect for the season.

Appelt has had a white blazer in her wardrobe for almost 12 years, so she knows all about the importance of keeping this fashion piece on hand.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Must-have wardrobe basics

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Courtney Room Restaurant Meshes Menu and Design For a Casually Elegant Parisian Experience

Just Posted

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Bulkley Valley air quality advisory

Smithers and Houston ban wood stove use during advisories if they aren’t primary heat source.

Historic meeting of Nisga’a and Tahltan strengthen ties during Hobiyee

Lots of video from alliance affirmation meant to boost economies and protect land

Cognitive dissonance and the art of the vote

Even with the federal election almost eight months away, it already feels… Continue reading

Smithers Par 3 course closed

Owner speaks of all the interesting people who used the course as he focuses on RV park.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

Most Read