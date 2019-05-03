KimXO is here to help you find that perfect summer dress. (KimXO)

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about the quintessential sundress.

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet thinks that everyone needs a perfect summer dress – and she’s here to find one that will work for you, no matter your body type.

In fact, she’s brought in two of her friends to show you how different dresses suit different people.

Kim XO will give you inspiration on how to find and then style that sundress.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

