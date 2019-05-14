Boulevard Magazine visits Tofino for a fashion shoot

Photographer Darren Hull captures the Vancouver Island style experience

  • May. 14, 2019 5:00 p.m.
  • Life

The Boulevard magazine team travelled to Tofino for their most recent fashion shoot and photographer Darren Hull created this video of their experience on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

Working together with the photographer to create the style magic were Boulevard’s Associate Editor⁣⁣ Lia Crowe, model Kim Noseworthy, makeup artist Jen Clark, Assistant Izabela Katzenbroot-Guppy and with styling by Kim XO and Lia Crowe.

The group worked on location at the Wickaninnish Inn and say thank you to assistance from Tourism Tofino, Shelter Restaurant and Sobo Restaurant.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring
Next story
Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Council approves 7-Eleven lot rezone with caveats going forward

The 7-Eleven lot in Smithers is one step closer to getting a car wash

Smithers moves forward with Active Transportation Plan

Smithers Active transportation plan is on the move.

Crown seeks 9-10 years for Ronald Fowler attempted murder conviction

Sentencing arguments heard at B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers today

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read