Bold blooms for spring fashion

Bright colours in the greenhouse

  • May. 3, 2019 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

Hot colours for the new season. Acid yellow, atomic tangerine and neon blue: spring fashion blooms with bolder buds!

Artwork Med pink orange dress by Part Two ($179) from MODEN; orange and navy hat by Parkhurst ($70) from Barbara’s Boutique; gold rhinestone earrings ($18) from House of Lily Koi.

Blue Kid long leather blazer by Escada ($998) and floral dress by Guess ($58) from House of Lily Koi; bush drop flower earrings ($55) from Lilaberry.

Black and yellow tube necklace by Luukaa ($94) from Barbara’s Boutique; acid-yellow, pleated skirt by Elk ($155) and grey and yellow “Acid Blouse” by Elk ($145) from MODEN; yellow Miz Mooz Shoe ($160) and Aaryn Toms Sunglasses ($195) from WaterLily; silver Tiffany & Co. bracelet ($998) and vegan grey bow purse ($58) from House of Lily Koi.

Styling: Shai Thompson

Photos: Lia Crowe

Makeup + Hair: Jen Clark

Model: Liana Beliveau

Photographed on location at Russell Nursery

From PEARL magazine

