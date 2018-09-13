Instagram

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

  • Sep. 13, 2018 2:26 p.m.
  • Life

One of Canada’s top stylists is sharing her fashion secrets on Black Press Media.

Catch Kim XO every Friday on your local Black Press media news sites, where she will take her inside knowledge on fashion and share it with you.

Tips are easy, translatable and relatable so that you can march back into your life and style yourself in a way that makes you look and feel good.

Check out Kim’s YouTube videos, where she has more than 30,000 subscribers, and see behind the scene footage of the Kelowna fashionista’s styling, trips and tours abroad to places such as London and Paris.

Get ready every Friday to have an inside look at the fashion world and style with Kim XO.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inspired Chef with Rob Cassels

Just Posted

All 20 First Nations sign Coastal GasLink pipeline agreement

The proposed 670 km pipeline would deliver natural gas to Kitimat’s LNG Canada facility

Time for Terry Fox Run

Tom tells of being at first year’s run. Smithers, Hazelton and Quick Terry Fox Runs are this Sunday.

Smithers seeks tougher burn regulations

Smithers mayor and council want stricter rules on slash pile burning and use wood for pellets.

Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires 40 per cent contained

Island Lake Fire not expected to grow further

Special Bulkley Valley cold weather statement

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement calling for frost the next few nights.

VIDEO: Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

Sporting action continues in Kimberley and Cranbrook

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1.

Most Read