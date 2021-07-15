Writer questions town council about old Chandler Park building

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

An open letter to:

Mayor Gladys Atrill,

Town of Smithers

Regarding “Smithers council issues remedial action requirement due to hazard”, The Interior News, July 8, 2021.

I fully support building and property owners being required to take action in order to ensure public safety is not jeopardized by the condition of their assets.

Given Smithers Council’s relatively swift follow-up with a public taxation-funded community non-profit (SCSA), and issuing of this order 10 months after the event, I am wondering why similar action has not been taken in regard to the privately-owned Chandler Park property.

As an article from 2018 details, the Chandler Park building was openly acknowledged as being a public hazard by the building’s owner after a partial collapse occurred in early 2018.

Since the property sale took place (in 2014, I believe,) the town’s taxation revenue has been negligible for the property due to its condition / assessed value, and to the best of my knowledge, no work has taken place (contrary to the owner’s comments in the article) to demolish and remove the building.

I have the following questions;

Has the town issued any orders in regard to the demolition and/or securement of the Chandler Park property?

Is the town aware of any conditions attached to the sale of the school by SD54 (in 2014, I believe) related to demolition and/or public safety?

When was the last time the building was subject to a building inspection?

Has the town discussed the option of expropriating this property?

Are there any other communications, orders, or directions regarding this building that would be of public interest?

Thanks for considering my questions.

Best regards,

Darcy Repen,

Telkwa, BC