Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

The other side to the story

The other side to the story

Editor,

This is my story.

In 1986, during my last pregnancy, I became very sick. I had mono, hyperglycemia, beaver fever and a gall bladder issue. I collapsed.

Damage to my gall bladder was a result of a medication I received for beaver fever.

Since then I have struggled with allergies, being ambulanced to the hospital for extreme, and I mean extreme vomiting. Medications I received have made me sick. Family members from the Netherlands have witnessed two vomiting episodes, from foods I have eaten during their holidays with us.

I could tell you more stories, but these three words are why I am writing: allergies, medications, food.

I also quit my job as a care aide, when my last mandatory vaccination left my arm in pain for three months.

Then the pandemic hit.

Vaccinations were needed, but, when mandatory vaccinations came in, my fear started to build. Will I get a reaction to this vaccine?

At the moment, I am so thankful that I am retired and I would not loose my job if I honestly felt this was not safe for me.

If you really care about each other — taking the vaccination to protect others, not so you can keep your job, go travelling, eat out, go to a bar, etc. — then I commend you.

So do not condemn me. I do have the right to make a choice, because no government, health official, or Canadian knows my story.

My fear is real. This is why I support the truckers’ movement.

Respectfully,

Shirley Plugboer,

Granisle, B.C.

Just Posted

Three rabbits were allegedly killed and dissected in a classroom on Jan. 28, in front of school students aged 9 to 12 years old, said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. This photographed rabbit is not one in the incident. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)
Rabbits allegedly killed and dissected in front of Haida Gwaii elementary school children

There were 86 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Terrace LHA during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan 29, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Northwest

Illustration shows how a tunnel is bored underneath a watercourse. (Illustration courtesy Coastal GasLink)
Prep work to start to install natural gas pipeline underneath Morice River

Geologists and prospectors compare notes during this break at the 2019 version of the Smithers Exploration Group’s annual Rock Talk convention. (Smithers Exploration Group photo)
Rock enthusiasts gathering in Smithers Feb. 23-24