The other side to the story

Editor,

This is my story.

In 1986, during my last pregnancy, I became very sick. I had mono, hyperglycemia, beaver fever and a gall bladder issue. I collapsed.

Damage to my gall bladder was a result of a medication I received for beaver fever.

Since then I have struggled with allergies, being ambulanced to the hospital for extreme, and I mean extreme vomiting. Medications I received have made me sick. Family members from the Netherlands have witnessed two vomiting episodes, from foods I have eaten during their holidays with us.

I could tell you more stories, but these three words are why I am writing: allergies, medications, food.

I also quit my job as a care aide, when my last mandatory vaccination left my arm in pain for three months.

Then the pandemic hit.

Vaccinations were needed, but, when mandatory vaccinations came in, my fear started to build. Will I get a reaction to this vaccine?

At the moment, I am so thankful that I am retired and I would not loose my job if I honestly felt this was not safe for me.

If you really care about each other — taking the vaccination to protect others, not so you can keep your job, go travelling, eat out, go to a bar, etc. — then I commend you.

So do not condemn me. I do have the right to make a choice, because no government, health official, or Canadian knows my story.

My fear is real. This is why I support the truckers’ movement.

Respectfully,

Shirley Plugboer,

Granisle, B.C.