Snow removal concern

Letter writer in a wheelchair writes Main Street is a hazard for her and others with disabilities

Dear Sirs

I am a disabled women in a wheelchair living here in Smithers, Yesterday I was out on Main St to see the doctor and after I was travelling up to the No Frills from Third Ave.

The snow and ice from many days past was still in front of many of the storefronts. One shop had shovelled the walk. That was Fields. All the others did not. I had a really hard time with the wheelchair and at one point almost hurt myself running into a sign because my swivel wheels hit the snow and pushed me off to one side or the other.

Is there not a bylaw in place for the merchants to shovel and a bylaw officer to enforce such bylaws with a fine?

The people here in Smithers are getting lazy, and it is people like me and elderly persons who are paying for this with injuries. I feel this is not only my concern, but a town concern that would help many.

Thank you

Cathrine Taliana

Smithers

