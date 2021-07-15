No to legalizing any amount of hard drugs

To the editor,

Think about it:

The idea that legalizing small amounts of some hard drugs in a person’s possession is going to somehow “better” the present situation vis-a-vis drug deaths and addiction rates, maybe. True for the former; but is an open door for increasing the latter. This policy can and will only add to the problems of an already grossly overworked and underfunded health care system.

Those who will profit by such a policy will be the drug companies producing naloxone etc. and the black market producers and sellers of the very drugs some seek to legalize.

P.S. Don’t defund police departments: Reform and rebuild and support them. With emphasis on reform and rebuild.

A. Child

Lake Cowichan