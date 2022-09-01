A proposed passport office in Northwest bothers reader

To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail editor@interior-news.com. Include your first and last name or initials and a last name, and your city of residence. Letters will be edited.

Editor,

Regarding our MP’s proposal to open a Northern Passport Office.

Maybe it’s a societal thing or a generational one but some people ( in my opinion ), have become so attached to the internet and instant gratification that they have forgotten how to plan ahead.

If one has any thought of travelling outside of our country, they must realize that they need a passport.

Once applied for, it may take a few weeks or a few months to receive it but it is good for up to ten years.

In my opinion, it is unreasonable to ask the taxpayers to pay for office space and staff to look after the handful of people that don’t know how to plan ahead.

Don’t expect to make a salad tomorrow if you just planted the lettuce today!

Stan Kania

Smithers, B.C.