Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

In this handout image provided by Clarence House and taken on Sept. 5, 2018, Britain’s Prince Charles poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo)

Britain’s Prince Charles is turning 70 with a family birthday party, and a firm commitment to his environmentalist views.

READ MORE: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year, before a Buckingham Palace party thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince’s Clarence House office released two family portraits to mark the birthday. The photos by Chris Jackson show Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Kate and Meghan and his grandchildren: 6-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

The environmentalist prince writes in the latest edition of Country Life magazine, urging people not to take the natural world for granted but to “think ahead to what our grandchildren will want and need.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles
Next story
Double bill I can’t remember the word for I can’t remember and Eloise

Just Posted

Double bill I can’t remember the word for I can’t remember and Eloise

Female artists pushing performance in new and hilarious directions in Smithers on Friday.

New Smithers council gets to work

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach expressed excitement over diversity of ideas with the new council.

Witset movie nights bring families together to support community groups

The Lion King will be shown at the next movie night on Nov. 16.

Trail to Town 10th anniversary upgrades courtesy of the Rotary

Smithers Rotary has just completed significant upgrades to the trail and auction is on now.

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Throw a snowball to help kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Effort will raise money for sick kids over the holidays

128 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in September

The province is on track to record the same or more overdose deaths this year as last

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play

Squad played its very first game in Canada on Tuesday against Surrey Falcons

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Most Read