Lorraine Doiron

Library Halloween for older goblins and younger ghosts

The Smithers library has spooky stories and treats for younger and big kids Friday.

What happens when the Library lights go out?

Come in costume or as you are to enjoy spine-tingling stories (for older goblins) or slightly spooky stories (for younger ghosts). Halloween treats will also be on hand. Friday, Oct. 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Library. This event is made possible with thanks to the Library Volunteens (with support from School District 54).

The science of sleep: sleep has become widely recognized as playing an important role in our overall health and wellness. Poor sleep can influence dietary choices. Researchers have been learning that not sleeping for long enough or poor quality sleep is associated with increased food intake, a less healthy diet and weight gain. Read the original article at theconversation.com.

There is Poverty Reduction Legislation that was introduced in the Provincial Legislature Oct. 2. Based on the latest statistics available, in 2016 approximately 557,000 people were living in poverty in B.C., including 99,000 children. Between November 2017 and March 2018, government engaged in a province-wide consultation about how to reduce poverty and inequity and provide opportunities for people to be successful. Thousands of people participated in the consultation, more than half had lived experience. To read the legislation: leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/bills-and-legislation. Learn more about B.C.’s commitment to reduce poverty for the people of B.C.: engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction. Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Communications 250-387-6490. Connect with the Province of B.C. at news.gov.bc.ca/connect.

Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion: The Fabulous Fall Book Sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Drop off books, DVDs, CDs at the Library by Thursday, Nov. 1. You can also call the Library to arrange for pickup: 250-847-3043.

Science Communication Workshop Friday, Nov. 2, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Library. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet with Friderike Moon from Science World. No registration required. Learn tips and techniques on how to share your passion for the sciences, inspiration for school-aged youth with a love for science. Event is sponsored by Scientists and Innovators in Schools and the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 at the Library, there will be a fun and free hands-on science activity including experiments with local scientists and a visitor from Science World. This event is suitable for kids ages 8-15, no registration required.

A Mexican dinner … by the lake … followed by sweet music (insert sigh!). Come join us at Round Lake Hall on Saturday, Nov. 3 (doors open at 6 p.m.) for a tasty Mexican dinner ($15) prepared by Quick Eats followed by music at 7:30 p.m. ($5) that features C’est La Vie and 100 Schools of Thought. Moon Dogs will also be performing. To reserve your meal, please email events@roundlakebc.com or give Judy a call at 250-846-5296. Buen provecho!

Closing with: Tergiversation – evasion of straightforward action or clear-cut statement. Desertion of a cause, position, party or faith.

